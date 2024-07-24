A couple of military veterans who run a company supporting people to remain living independently have been rewarded for supporting the defence community.
Husband and wife team Lynn and Mike Roddy, of Home Instead (Tavistock and Tamar Valley), have been recognised with a silver award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (DERS).
The couple has two team members, Dave and Janine, recruited from the forces. Lynn said, “I am really proud to have welcomed ex-serving members of the armed forces to join our team. It’s one of the ways we promote equality for everyone.
Lynn, the owner of Home Instead Tavistock, joined the Army after leaving university, spending time at Sandhurst before becoming an officer in the Royal Signals. Mike was in the Navy as a Royal Marine, serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was awarded an MBE in 2005.
The DERS encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same. There are three levels of award for organisations pledging to demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community. They have to align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant -signatories to promise to treat veterans and serving members of the armed forces fairly, recognising their sacrifice to society.
Lynn opened in Tavistock in 2018, inspired by her difficulties finding quality care for her mother who was living with dementia at the time. She added: “I think it’s really important that those who have served their country have a wide range of career options open to them. Social care is a growth sector as we expand our care provision to meet the needs of an ageing population.”
Home Instead Tavistock was awarded the Bronze ERS Award in 2019. Carers offer a range of home care services, whether companionship, specialist assistance or dementia/palliative/mobility/cancer care or live-in care in users’ own home. The company also offers health care for diabetes, ventilator and gastrostomy and enhanced care with technology.
For more information about Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley and the home care services and job opportunities they provide, please call 01822 258292 or visit http//www.homeinstead.co.uk/tavistock-tamar-valley/.