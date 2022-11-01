Lynn’s reach in the local area goes well beyond her business life and work. Over the years, Lynn has become an active member of the local community, giving her time, energy and creativity to many causes. She is Chair of Tavistock Dementia Alliance who partner with Home Instead, Tavistock Memory Cafe and Tavistock Library, and together run weekly cognitive stimulation therapy sessions in the library free of charge for those on their journey with dementia. Through this alliance, Lynn has submitted a lottery bid for a part time post for five years for a dementia friendly coordinator and has the support of local MP Geoffrey Cox, Public Health Devon and West Devon CVS.