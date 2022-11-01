Care company stalwart shortlisted for award for business award
Subscribe newsletter
A LOCAL business owner, who runs the Tavistock and Tamar Valley office of home care company Home Instead has been shortlisted in the ‘contribution to the community’ category of the Devon Women in Business Awards.
Lynn Roddy set up Home Instead in the local area in 2018, which enabled older people to remain in their own homes, living independently for longer than would otherwise be possible. She has gone on to build a team of 80 providing care for 100 clients.
In 2020, Home Instead received the highest possible rating (‘outstanding’) from the Care Quality Commission.
This category she is nominated in celebrates those who go beyond their core business activity to make a positive contribution to their community, making social, environmental or charitable impact.
Lynn’s reach in the local area goes well beyond her business life and work. Over the years, Lynn has become an active member of the local community, giving her time, energy and creativity to many causes. She is Chair of Tavistock Dementia Alliance who partner with Home Instead, Tavistock Memory Cafe and Tavistock Library, and together run weekly cognitive stimulation therapy sessions in the library free of charge for those on their journey with dementia. Through this alliance, Lynn has submitted a lottery bid for a part time post for five years for a dementia friendly coordinator and has the support of local MP Geoffrey Cox, Public Health Devon and West Devon CVS.
Speaking about her involvement in all these initiatives, Lynn said: ‘I founded my business to make a positive impact on people’s lives. The fact that my job allows me to do that gives me a great sense of satisfaction.
‘I have an amazing team at Home Instead and, with their support, I am able to find the time to get involved in many local initiatives that support the broader community. I guess I just love what I do.’
Lynn has also fundraised for a ToverTafel (Magic Table) which is now installed in Tavistock Library and is free for all to use. This fabulous ‘table’ contains a series of games for people living with dementia. It encourages participation allowing people to engage in a social and physical activities.
Lynn is further a trustee of Tavistock Community Sensory Garden, actively promoting and ‘running’ the garden. She is also a Dementia Friend and has created 182 Dementia Friends and has a regular slot on BBC Radio Devon raising awareness of dementia.
She will find out if she has won the award on Saturday, November 26 at Buckfast Abbey Conference Centre.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |