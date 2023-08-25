When you start to think about having some help at home or your care needs for the future, it can be tricky to find the answers or know who to ask.
Lynn Roddy of home care company Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley has teamed up with with Raegan Leather of Woollcombe Yonge Solicitors to help.
They are holding free care and legal clinic drop-in sessions on the first Friday of every month at the Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) in Tavistock, with the next one being on September 1.
Anyone who would like to come along is invited drop in any time between 11am and 1pm at the TASS headquarters at the Anchorage Centre in Chapel Street in Tavistock PL19 8AG — next to the bus station. Ask at reception to be directed to the correct room.
Lynn and Raegan are running the sessions because sadly, people often don’t discuss care until they or their family members are in need. That often means that families aren’t prepared, leaving them distressed and at crisis point.
Lynn said: “Families are often reluctant to talk about what happens when old age takes its toll. It might be that organising care seems like a heavy burden, or perhaps we simply can’t bear the thought of a future without a loved one. That’s why people should begin having that conversation early and ease their way into making preparations, so that it’s a gentle process and never feels like you’re making any big steps. That’s something we will help you do at the drop-in sessions.”
Raegan Leather says: “I can’t stress enough how important it is to ensure that an older loved one’s will is up to date and that you have power of attorney sorted. When families have gone through that process, it’s a huge weight off their shoulders and they can enjoy their time together. I can’t wait to share this advice and help locals who have wisely taken the decision to think about the decisions they should make to ensure that a smooth journey lies ahead.”
To find out more about Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley’s care and legal clinics, please call 01822 258292. You can find out more about the care services they offer on https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/tavistock-tamar-valley