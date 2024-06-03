A CAR has been attacked twice in two days.
A Tavistock resident in King Street had his car attacked late on Friday night, June 31, at around half past midnight.
The attack took place just under the viaduct in between Bannawell Street and King Street.
A gang of four youths were spotted by a neighbour smashing the side and back windows, puncturing all the tyres and denting the bodywork.
When the neighbour shouted at them they fled the scene.
Police were called and they attended the scene where they cleared the glass from the road and pavement.
Following the incident, the car was parked off the road in a residents’ car park on Drake Road.
The car was then set alight at around 8pm on Saturday (June 1), the following day.
Two young men were seen acting suspicious near the car at around the time of the incident.
A crew and fire engine from Tavistock Fire Station attended.
Crews tackled the blaze with foam, breathing apparatus and a hose.
However, despite their best efforts, the car was completely destroyed.
It is believed that the car was intentionally set on fire.
Any witnesses are asked to contact the Tavistock Police if they have any information regarding the incident.