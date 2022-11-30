The community Mustard Tree Centre pop-in cafe and clinic is run by Rachel Wood, oncology clinical nurse specialist, on Plymouth Road in Tavistock and continues to be a source of huge reassurance and practical and medical support for Susan, even though she has been given a new lease of life after surgery.
She had surgery after a diagnosis of kidney cancer while living in Manchester and receiving care at the city’s world-renowned cancer treatment Christie Centre.
So, when she moved to Tavistock this summer, she was anxious that the area should provide not only the same high level of expertise, but also the on-going support.
Susan said: ‘Because I was used to receiving world-leading care, surgery and support in Manchester, I was very apprehensive about what I might face in Devon.
‘I waited until my surgery to remove a kidney in July before moving to Tavistock, to ensure I benefited from the continuity. I came to the Mustard Tree because I didn’t know how to make contact with the right person, such as my consultant in Plymouth hospital and where I could get other support for cancer patients like me need.
‘I needn’t have worried though, it’s a fantastic place with great staff. and a wealth of knowledge and even holistic therapies.They pointed the way for me and made it so much easier to find the right people.
‘The main thing is that Rachel and her staff have provided reassurance and relieved the stress of finding my way through the maze that is the NHS bureaucracy.’
She had her three-monthly cancer scan which confirmed the cancer has not spread and she now only needs six-monthly scans.
‘After treatment as a priority, cancer patients need reassurance because it’s so stressful having a diagnosis with the deadlines associated and, of course, any waiting lists. I’m now having Reiki treatment at the pop-in centre — which is wonderful as part of my on-going holistic care.
‘I’d urge anyone affected by cancer, whether its families or friends or patients to come to the Mustard Tree centre which also offers hot drinks and the chance to chat.’
Rachel said: ‘We welcome anyone touched by cancer, directly or indirectly. We support people with clinical and practical concerns and signpost to services.’
The Mustard Tree drop-in centre, at the Tavistock Clinic, 70 Plymouth Road, opens Fridays 9.30am to 12.30pm. Call 01752 430060 (through the Mustard Tree Centre at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth).