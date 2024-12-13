Each unique little sprout character has been given an equally apt name such as Sprouty McSprout-face, Brrrrussell and even Kermit Sprout, and has been added to the trail map of the Advent windows dotted around the village. Children and residents can take part in the window trail on a quest to spot the sprout. Once all the sprouts have been discovered, the completed list can be exchanged for a prize.