Callington Community College celebrates GCSE achievements

Principal Wendy Ainsworth said: ‘We are delighted to announce that our results demonstrate continued improvements at Callington Community College, with another increase on last year’s results – This represents three successive years of improvements and we are particularly pleased with this trend, given that these are the first formal examinations in three years and there was a predicted downwards trend for outcomes nationally. To achieve better results than the year before is always especially pleasing, but to do so, following two years of teacher assessed grades and no examination grade boundaries is truly wonderful. I am really, really proud of all of our students and our staff too. For staff, their tireless work on curriculum and delivery has really paid off and for students, whose work ethic and resilience is always humbling, these results are a real testament to their talent and productivity. It’s a day full of smiles for us at Callington!