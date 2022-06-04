Callington celebrates Platinum Jubilee in ceremonious style

Callington enjoyed its third day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations today with a host of music and performances including a walking carnival.

Taking place at the Saltash Road recreation ground, the festivities were attended by many in the local community, including emergency services, Callington town councillors and MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray.

The walking carnival began a little later than planned after a spell of rain; launching from the town hall on New Road, led by portreeve and mayor Mike Tagg and town crier Tony Stentiford, the procession looped around the town centre and finished at the recreation ground.