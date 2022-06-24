Call goes out for cast members for Elf The Musical

Tavistock Musical Theatre Company is calling out for children, young people and adults to take part in its forthcoming community production of the modern-day classic Elf The Musical.

Youngsters aged from seven to 16 are invited to come along to auditions for the show next Wednesday July 6 at The Printworks, Tavistock at 6.30pm.

The company, which has an awesome number of award-winning productions behind them, is also looking for chorus members — potential Father Christmases — to take part in the production. Those interested can drop in to The Printworks next Wednesday (July 6) at 8pm where they will receive a very warm welcome.

Due to the pandemic, Elf the Musical is the first show the company has been able to stage since their near sell-out production of The Sound of Music in 2019.

Elf director Julian Bennett said that enthusiasm was all that potential members needed to take part. He said: ‘We’re a very friendly company and all those interested will be made very welcome. Our children rehearsals are held for a few hours on a Sunday morning from September and nearer to the production in November the rehearsals do increase.

‘Our chorus members meet on a Sunday afternoon and during the week. We have a lot of fun and it’s a chance to make new friends and learn new skills too.’

Elf The Musical is a Christmas story based on the well-known movie starring Will Ferrell and will bring festive cheer to young and old alike. The production takes place at Tavistock Town Hall from Wednesday November 23 to Sunday November 27 with matinee performances on the Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will go on sale from September.