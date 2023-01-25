Horrabridge Sports Rangers Association is looking to expand and develop youth football, but requires more volunteers to do so.
Volunteers are required for match days, training sessions and club administration, in roles and areas including: female coaches and managers, youth secretary, minutes secretary, club accreditation coordinator, school liason volunteers, fundraising and sponsorship coordinator and a club volunteer coordinator.
There is no requirement to be sporty. If you are interested in being part of the HRSA team, email: [email protected]