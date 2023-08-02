Tavistock Cricket Club is encouraging local girls in school, years five to eight, to join the female “cricket revolution” and get involved with the club and an upcoming girls’ softball festival.
The club has already entered teams into the Colour Me Cricket girls’ softball festival on Saturday, September 9 but is in search of additional players. No experience or kit is required and there is no cost to join the Tavistock girls’ team.
To find out more, email [email protected] or for more info on the event visit: https://shorturl.at/mABK1 where you can fill out a form with your details to register interest.