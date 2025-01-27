A businessman whose Devon pub rose from the ashes after burning down is bringing his resilience to the benefit of Tavistock community.
Richard Edlmann was not deterred when the pub he owns, the Ring of Bells in North Bovey, burned down after an accidental fire in 2016. Following a rebuild and big investment in the kitchen, the thatched old building has prospered since and Richard has guided it through the ups and downs of the cost of living crisis and covid.
He was chosen to be a Tavistock town councillor last year for the south west ward. Cllr Edlmann said: “I have long been interested in the workings of public bodies like councils and how they shape our lives. So, you can always sit back and spectate and remonstrate from the sidelines or stand up and try and have some influence yourself.
“As an accountant and businessman I am very aware of the cost of everything and how it affects everyone. And also that the council is spending ratepayers’ money and therefore, it can only go so far and could have wide-ranging consequences.
“As a businessman I know the impact of the cost of living and as a councillor you have to be able to put yourself in the shoes of people you represent.
“The pub has had to put up its prices because of our costs have all risen and because most people can’t afford to eat out as many times as they might have, we have to compensate and charge those that still eat out more often more.
“I am very aware of a possible big divide in Tavistock between those people who are relatively comfortably off and those struggling with the cost of living day-to-day. I can empathise with that. I want to give a voice to those people who cannot make their voice as easily heard as some, because they are possibly more isolated or elderly and less mobile.
“I m quite resilient myself. When the pub burned down I was determined to continue and just put my head down and took the rebuilding project a step at time and day-by-day.”
He has two young children (aged seven and four) who go to Whitchurch School, while his wife Ellie is a consultant neurosurgeon.
The couple came to Tavistock from London to live for her job and Richard worked at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital as an accountant before buying the Ring of Bells: “I had always wanted to run a hospitality business. The main difficulty we have as a rural pub with a small pool of employees, is staffing. So, we rely on a small number of people to work long hours especially during the winter – but at least we are doing well.”
While the business is doing well, his priority is his family and as a parent he recognises the needs of youngsters such as replacing the outdated skate park in the Meadows to keep them occupied. His recreations include membership of Tavistock Cricket Club.