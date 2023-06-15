There is a by-election for the Burrator ward of West Devon Borough Council today.
Six candidates are standing for two seats.
They are John Churchley (Labour), Felix Davies (Conservative), Dave Miller (Green), Diana Moyse (Conservative), Sam North (Green), Nick Viney (Lib Dem) and Christopher West (Lib Dem).
Polling stations in the ward are open until 10pm tonight.
The by-election was postponed due to the sad death of one of the candidates, Neil Jameson, who was standing for the Green party in the May 4 borough council elections.