Graham Reed has been elected as a new West Devon Borough Councillor for the Tavistock North Ward.
This follows yesterday’s by-election (Thursday, May 1) at the same time as the Devon County Council elections.
Cllr Reed, representing the Liberal Democrats, won with 31.05% of the vote, securing 485 votes.
The Lib Dems finished 83 votes ahead of the Conservative Party candidate Judy Hughes, who secured 402 votes.
They join Cllrs Holly Greenberry-Pullen and Jeff Moody as one of the three ward members for Tavistock North on the borough council.
Poll results:
Graham Reed, Liberal Democrats, 485
Judy Hughes, Conservative Party, 402
Brian Trew, Reform UK, 335
Uwem Udo, Labour Party, 155
Sara Louise Wood, Green Party, 165
Turnout: 38.5%
Spoiled ballots: 20