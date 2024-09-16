A long-held ambition of many years is set to arise in Horrabridge with the building of a new community pavilion.
The dilapidated pavilion in Fillace Park being held up only by struts and money is being ploughed into constantly repairing the 90-year-old hut which could be better spent on supporting the many teams that use it.
Years of fundraising and grant applications have raised about £500,000 for the replacement and building work was due to begin this week, with demolition imminent.
Ian Mulholland, secretary of Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association, said: “This is a long-held dream, to provide. a sporting and recreational facility that serves the whole community with space for other uses and of which the people of Horrabridge can feel proud.
“There’s a lot excitement and anticipation in the village about this project which is the culmination of years of dedication and community collaboration, promising to transform Fillace Park into a vibrant hub of activity and togetherness.”
He thanked Horrabridge Parish Council and the Horrabridge Recreation Field Trust – the landlords of the park – for their unwavering support.
He added: “At the heart of this exciting project is the construction of of brand new pavilion, thoughtfully designed to cater for a wide range of activities and interests. Whether you are a keen footballer, a local club member, or simply someone who enjoys a beautiful green space, the Fillace Park Pavilion will have something to offer everyone.”
He expected it to become a focal point for the community and boost wellbeing.
“It’s an investment in the physical and mental wellbeing of residents and will encourage healthy lifestyles and meaningful social connections,” he said.
Key to the funding was Steve Roche, whose hard work has secured funding from the Football Foundation, the Government’s Ownership Fund, the West Devon borough and Horrabridge parish councils, Maristow Estates charity and others.
Steve said: “I can’t believe it’s finally being built after all these years. It just shows that tenacity and never giving up pays off if you have a good case and the community is behind you. The new pavilion will become the pride of the village. The village hall, is after all, a bit limited and austere. Ian has been the driving force and we finally have the outcome.”
Michael Glinn, parish councillor and football club maintenance volunteer, said: “It’s a big moment for the village because it’s not just for sport, but for the whole community, for residents’ social events and for any clubs to meet in. I’m very proud we have got this far.”
Dave Kendall, who has been involved with Horrabridge Rangers FC for 50 years, said: “We originally had three aims back in the 80s, to create a kids football club and successful seniors club and to have a pavilion – this is the final piece which I’m so pleased to see.”
Jonathan Case, project building contractor, said the new pavilion would have versatile spaces for sport and social events: “It will be more than twice the size of the old one with kitchen, showers, changing rooms for multi-use.”