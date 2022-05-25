Buckland Monachorum tree planting for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Subscribe newsletter
A Glastonbury Thorn has been planted in front of the St Andrew’s Church in Buckland Monachorum as a tribute to her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.
A Crataegus monogyna ‘Biflora‘ so-called as it flowers twice each year was chosen. It was thought a fitting tree as a flowering sprig is sent to the Queen every Christmas.
Legend has it that Joseph of Arimathea cut a staff from the tree the Roman soldiers used to make a crown of thorns for Jesus’ head before he was crucified. The story goes on to say that Joseph stuck the staff in the earth after sailing to Glastonbury after the crucifixion, and it grew.
The tree planting was also used to teach a group of chiren the value of their care, and much enjoyed by those watching. The Rev Andy Bowden then gave it a blessing as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Trees are very much a part of the Green Canopy project, so important for our environment and its future.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |