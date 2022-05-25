Buckland Monachorum tree planting for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A Glastonbury Thorn has been planted in front of the St Andrew’s Church in Buckland Monachorum as a tribute to her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

A Crataegus monogyna ‘Biflora‘ so-called as it flowers twice each year was chosen. It was thought a fitting tree as a flowering sprig is sent to the Queen every Christmas.

Legend has it that Joseph of Arimathea cut a staff from the tree the Roman soldiers used to make a crown of thorns for Jesus’ head before he was crucified. The story goes on to say that Joseph stuck the staff in the earth after sailing to Glastonbury after the crucifixion, and it grew.