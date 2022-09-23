Brownies’ appeal
By Guy Boswell | Reporter |
Thursday 29th September 2022 8:00 am
Tavistock Brownies proudly show off their uniforms, but need donations of secondhand versions for the who cannot afford new. (Tindle )
A Brownie leader is asking for donations of secondhand uniforms to support families who cannot afford to kit out their daughters for her Tavistock group.
Sarah Maczugowska, said: ‘We’d like parents to donate old uniforms to help those who are poorer off. More parents now are struggling to provide their girls with our new Brownie uniforms which can cost £50. We will welcome any girls to be one of our Brownies, whether they have a uniform or not. But naturally girls don’t like to be different or left out.
‘We do have spare used uniform, but there’s been big demand and we only have a couple of items. ‘
Anyone with unused uniforms can contact [email protected]
