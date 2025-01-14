Drivers passing through Bedford Square in Tavistock centre face a diversion this week due to a broken manhole cover.
The manhole cover has been cordoned off with cones and barriers, the taxi rank moved across the road and a one-way system created by stopping drivers entering from the Drake Road direction and diverting them down Duke Street. Drivers can continue through Bedford Square in the opposite direction from Plymouth Roads and Abbey Bridge.
A Devon County Council spokesperson said: "For the safety of the public, Devon Highways has temporarily made the area one-way and cordoned off a damaged South West Water (SWW) manhole cover until SWW carries out repairs."