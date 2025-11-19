A BROKEN light on the third floor of the Brook Street multi-storey car park in Tavistock is leaving users in the dark, literally.
The light is broken, leaving those parking on this floor, the long-stay parking, having to rely on a torch or mobile phone torch, if they have one handy.
One user, who works locally, could not see a thing on returning to her car on the floor at 5.30pm one evening a few nights ago.
She has posted a plain black image on social media to make her point.
“Does anyone know if they are going to fix the lighting on Brook Street car park? I’m sure a health and safety inspection would deem it unacceptable in the winter months. This was it at 5.30 tonight. There are signs for floor 3 saying ‘beware no lighting, but I don’t think that’s sufficient.”
West Devon Borough Council, which runs the car park, has now promised to fix the light, after being approached by the Tavistock Times Gazette.
Cllr Adam Bridgewater, West Devon Borough Council’s lead member for neighbourhood services, said: “We are aware that the lighting on the third floor (long stay floor) of the Brook Street car park in Tavistock is currently not working.
“We recognise that this is a particular concern during the darker evenings and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. We are in contact with electrical contractors and are working to ensure the necessary repairs are carried out as quickly as possible.”
