A food charity is supporting vulnerable and other residents struggling with the cost of living this Christmas.
TaviHelps, a community interest company, is bringing the festive spirit into people’s lives who are suffering from the ongoing rising cost of living and loneliness.
TaviHelps is a group of volunteers providing support all-year-round in the Tavistock area.
Once again volunteers are swinging into action to bring a Christmas treat directly to the homes of people who need some festive cheer.
In addition to the treats delivery service, TaviHelps is hosting a mass two-course Christmas Day lunch for 40 deserving diners at the United Reformed Church (URC).
Organiser Graham Parker said: “Once more, the wonderful people of Tavistock are rallying round to help people who need support at this incredibly stressful time.
“We know from experience that there are many people in and around Tavistock who are alone and lonely at home at Christmas and families for whom a Christmas dinner is only a fond memory.”
Last year alone the group delivered 200 treats – a Christmas lunch with trimmings, small gift and a traditional Boxing Day box of sweets and savouries.
Graham added: “Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and volunteers, there will be no charge for these treats, but we can only provide a limited number, so we will need to work on the basis of first come, first served. It is important for people to book as soon as possible.”
Cllr Mandy Ewings, leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: “This very worthwhile cause has been running now for quite a few years. Please thank the whole team for their giving up their valuable time. Their work is much appreciated throughout the community.”
On Christmas Eve, treats will be delivered to Tavistock, Whitchurch, Mary Tavy, Princetown, Sampford Spiney, Horrabridge, Bere Alston, Gulworthy and Lamerton.
To nominate a person or family to receive a Christmas treat or to volunteer to help with the treats’ delivery, fundraising or presents, please contact [email protected] or ring Graham on 07545 075942
Julie Credicott, proprietor of Blue Skies Catering, will prepare Christmas treats and the group Christmas Day lunches. She said: “Many people will go without a traditional Christmas dinner this year, and it’s my real pleasure to help TaviHelps once again this Christmas.”
TaviHelps organiser Judy Hirst said: “It’s wonderful that we can again hold this lunch. Everyone who has previously enjoyed our Christmas Day lunch at URC is delighted to have a superb meal in a warm, welcoming environment.”
Resident Marilyn said: “What a fantastic thing to do. It makes life so much easier for many in our community.”
Another grateful resident, Chris, said of last year’s lunch: “This is amazing. Thank you so much from me and the dog as well, of course.”
The lunch at URC is at 12.30pm-2.30pm with carol singers. If anyone is on their own on Christmas Day and would like to join the lunch at URC or volunteer please email: [email protected] or phone 07894 538131.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.