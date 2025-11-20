A Tavistock gem expert has been recognised for her professionalism and for supporting clients.
Rachel Kinsella, founder of Devon Jewellery Valuations in Tavistock, has been praised at the Devon Women in Business Awards
Rachel received a highly commended award in the Female Sole Trader/Freelancer of the Year Award 2025, held at Sandy Park Conference Centre, Exeter, on Friday, November 14. This was one of the most competitive categories of the year.
An experienced and registered valuer and gemmologist (an expert in natural and artificial gemstones qualities, authenticity and value), Rachel provides a mobile, specialist valuation service.
She helps clients across Devon, assisting with insurance, probate, estate and legacy planning, heirloom documentation and legal processes. She also prepares expert witness reports for civil disputes and criminal cases and supports solicitors and courts with independent evidence.
Judges praised Rachel for her accuracy, professional integrity and ability to support clients through sensitive and often emotionally significant circumstances.
Rachel said: “This award means so much to me. Much of my work involves helping clients at very sensitive times. During divorce, probate or the division of family assets, jewellery often represents personal memories as well as financial value.
“My aim is always to provide a discreet, calm and supportive service so clients feel understood and reassured throughout the process.
“Being recognised by DWIB, a supportive and inclusive network for women across so many sectors, is a real honour. I am also extremely proud to be part of the National Association of Jewellers Team of the Year for 2025. Working with such skilled and dedicated consultant valuers is inspiring.”
One particularly rewarding memory of here career was the discovery of what turned out to be valuable jewellery a client was mistakenly about to throw away: “One appointment I will never forget involved a box of what the client believed was costume jewellery, which they were planning to throw away.
“After completing the main valuation, I asked if I could check the items before they were discarded. Inside the box were three-carat diamond stud earrings hidden under years of grime, along with many thousands of pounds worth of unmarked gold and gem set jewellery.
“The items in the box marked for the bin were worth more than the ones set aside for formal valuation. Recovering those pieces was incredibly satisfying and shows how important trained, careful assessment really is.”
Rachel began her jewellery career ten years ago at Drake's Auctions, Tavistock, finding a passion for jewellery history and the personal stories behind the pieces.
While still working full time, she studied diamond grading and gemmology in her spare time, became a Fellow of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain (FGA) and founded Devon Jewellery Valuations in 2023. She is also a consultant jewellery valuer for Jewellery Advisory Services in London, and for Drakes Auctions, to show her appreciation for her early career support.
Rachel qualified through the National Association of Jewellers Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV), one of only a small number of SW independent IRVs. She serves on the IRV committee, helping maintaining professional standards.
