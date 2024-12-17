Broadcasting legend and West Devon resident Angela Rippon struck a humorous note at the Tavistock Christmas Stannary Brass Band concert on Saturday evening.
As band patron Angela, 80, a former newsreader and BBC Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who lives near Horrabridge, hosted the event in St Eustachius’ Church.
She delighted the audience and performers by engaging in light-hearted and entertaining banter with band musical director Peter Jones.
Jenny Gray, band spokesman, said: “Angela Rippon's enthusiastic presenting skills were much appreciated by the band and audience.
“Angela said it was lovely to see the size of the training band and the mix of ages, their playing clearly reflecting the amount of support and encouragement they receive.
“She gave some history of the origins of songs like Felix Navidad and Do they know it's Christmas? She welcomed the Mayor of West Devon and representatives ofTavistock Town Council. She also encouraged everyone to come to Stannary Brass Band's thirtieth anniversary concert in the church on May 17 next year.”
Jenny added: “The training section played three pieces and a carol, giving a confident performance of which Peter was very proud. Their ages range from seven to over 80, showing that age is no barrier if you want to try a new skill.
“The main band played a selection of music which was very well-received. In the second half the audience joined in with several singalong Christmas songs and carols.
“St Eustachius’ Church provided an ideal venue for the large number of people. Award-winners were applauded for their contributions to the band and their achievements.”
Angela is a lover of music and dance. She was guest host of Strictly Come Dancing and last year became the oldest contestant at the time. She was also host of Strictly’s predecessor Come Dancing from 1988 to 1991. She is also famous for her dancing appearance on a Christmas edition of Morecambe and Wise.
South West viewers will be familiar with her earlier radio and TV news presenting career. She was the first female journalist to be given a permanent role presenting BBC national news.
The band thanked the Lions Club of Tavistock who provided help and refreshments, Fairway Furniture for printing posters and programmes and Stags estate agents for advance ticket sales.
Tavistock Stannary Band future events are listed on its website at stannarybrassbandtavistock.org.uk or you can find them on the band’s Facebook page.