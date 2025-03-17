Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) Tavistock Friends Group held their annual Bridge Afternoon which raised £800 for the charity.
Forty-four players took part on Sunday 2 March, which was the thirteenth, and final, competition organised by the group.
Sustained by a delicious tea prepared by the members of the friends group, they engaged in fierce but friendly competition to raise money for CHSW’s Little Harbour hospice in St Austell.
Little Harbour supports over 130 families from across Cornwall and Plymouth through day and stay visits, as well as home visits and virtual support.
It costs around £4 million a year to run Little Harbour, which relies almost entirely on voluntary donations.
Annabel Roberts, area fundraiser for CHSW, said: “The Tavistock Friends Group have raised an amazing amount of money from their bridge afternoon, as they have done for over a decade with this wonderful event organised by Margaret Garton.
“We are grateful to the whole team for all they have done over the years to make this legendary afternoon such a success!
“Fundraising comes in all shapes and sizes, and they have shown that getting together and doing something fun can contribute to making such a difference to the lives of the families that use Little Harbour.”