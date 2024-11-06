Young musicians have been given boost to their training with Tavistock’s Stannary Brass Band.
The band received a grant of £1,000 from Northbrook Community Trust which is helping it provide additional music tuition for some of the younger members.
Musical Director, Peter Jones, said he was very pleased with the progress they are making.
The grant money was used to cover the cost of his individual music lessons.
Comments from children were provided to the Northbrook trust by the band about how they benefited from reading music and playing an instrument.
Some said it ‘massively helped self-confidence" and has given them an achievement to be proud of. They said they look forward to going to training band for the encouragement they receive and to see their friends.
At Christmas they are excited about the prospect of playing carols with the main band. Taking grade exams is optional, but one player has been helped to pass grade 1 with merit and another is working towards grade 3.
The youngsters will be in the public eye when they play carols in Tavistock on Dickensian evening, on Bedford square on Friday, December 7, and in St. Eustachius’ church.on Saturday, December 14.
Stannary Brass Band was formed in 1995 and It’s objective is to maintain, improve and advance the education of the public through the promotion and practice of brass band music.
For bookings or information, or if anyone is interested in learning to play an instrument, please contact our Secretary Caroline Rae on 01822 841330