A CHARITY helping women from disadvantaged backgrounds get jobs is celebrating a major boost to its work from the National Lottery.
Gifted Women was founded by Jenny Adjene who, with a background working in the criminal justice system and drug rehabilitation, first set up a social enterprise as a means of offering employment to women overcoming disadvantages. This led to the creation of Gifted Women, which now supports dozens of women to rebuild their lives after adverse life experiences including substance misuse, homelessness and contact with the criminal justice system.
By helping build employability skills, and connecting women with local employers, Gifted Women helps women to break the cycle of multiple disadvantages, improve their mental health, gain a sense of purpose, contribute to their community, and build a better future for themselves and their families.
The new funding means Jenny and her team can support 150 women over the next three years, developing their confidence and workplace- based skills. It’s expected that 25 per cent of these women will go on to become mentors to support others.
Jenny Adjene, who has been named a West Country Women Awards finalist, said: “We’re delighted the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised the importance of our work. We know that ‘work’ is so much more than a job to women who access our service. It’s about empowering them with the space to understand their worth. The new funds means we can get more women from disadvantaged backgrounds into work. We are so grateful to our local funding officer for her support and encouragement throughout the application process.”
She said as a relatively new charity, securing funding has been hard. This is the largest donation Gifted Women has received. She thanked the support from Trevi Women, Livewell Foundation and the Devon and Cornwall Police & Crime Commissioner, which helps raise the charity’s profile.
The award recognises support to communities, environmental sustainability, helping children and young people thrive and enabling people to live healthier lives.
Juliet Williams, head of funding for the South West at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re delighted that local groups are using our funding to strengthen communities and improve lives in our region. Their passion, creativity and commitment are making a real difference to local people’s lives, and this deserves recognition.”