Old school friends caught up with one another to chat over long-ago days when the Tavistock School Reunion Association (TSRA) held its annual school reunion recently.
The 39th annual reunion on Saturday, May 17 at the Bedford Hotel was well-supported.
The event welcomed 20 ex-students from the 1966 intake who are all celebrating their 70th birthdays this year.
They came together from Sussex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and lots of other places. It was the first time that some of them had seen each other for over 50 years.
A special celebratory cake with the old school badge on was made by Susie Wheeler from Bere Alston. The room was beautifully decorated in the old school colours of black and red to welcome everyone.
There were also 19 of the 1951 intake, including some family members. They met up for lunch at the White Hart pub in Bridestowe where a jolly time was had by all. In the morning four of them went for a gentle stroll along the old railway track and on to Fernworthy Down to raise an appetite for lunch, in glorious sunshine.
Then quite a few of them joined other members of the association in the evening at the Bedford Hotel.
Next year’s reunion will be held on Saturday, 9 May 2026, which will the 40th anniversary of the reunion association.
Liz Cole, from the association, said she hoped as many association members as possible would attend the event.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.