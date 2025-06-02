A new Women’s Institute group will be starting in Okehampton.
The group’s first introductory meeting will be on Monday, June 30 at 7pm-9pm in the London Inn function room.
During the meeting Jo-Ann Middleton from Devon WI will be coming to meet attendees, to answer any questions about joining and to help the group set up the new local WI.
If keen attendees cannot make the June 30 date, members will still be welcome to join.
The previous Women’s Institute group in Okehampton closed in 2017 after running for 85 years.
Women’s Institute is the largest women’s organisation in the UK and sets out to give women a voice and to be a force of good for the community.
All women are welcome to attend.
