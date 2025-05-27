Eighteen girls from St James Primary School in Okehampton have competed in the Devon School Games Neon Run.
The girls from Year 3, 4 and 5 have been completing a Couch to 5k running club with Ms Brennan over the last few months.
After all their hard work, the girls had a chance to compete in a 2k or a 5k neon run.
The girls designed their own T-shirt with neon paint for the event.
A spokesperson from St James Primary School said: “Children across the school have demonstrated true sportsmanship. It was noted that during the Neon run that the children of St James were cheering everyone, not just their own team.
“Well done to all the girls that took part – what a fantastic event in the sunshine.”