Drivers are being urged to avoid Exeter Road in Okehampton following a vehicle fire.
Due to damage to the road surface, there will be temporary traffic lights in place.
Police were called at 9.50am today, May 28, following reports of a vehicle on fire on Exeter Road close to Fatherford Farm.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The incident involves a lorry towing a trailer loaded with a digger.
“Firefighters are on the scene and one lane remains open at this time.
“No injuries have been reported.”