PROBLEMS with Cornwall’s new waste collections still persist – and the system is not well suited to the Tamar Valley, says a local councillor.
New wheelie bins and food waste caddies were delivered to some 43,000 households in South East Cornwall earlier this year.
With general household waste and recycling collected fortnightly, a limit of 180 litres on general waste has been imposed, and food waste is being collected every week.
Where households were not deemed suitable for a wheelie bin, new seagull proof sacks were to be provided by the local authority.
Cornwall Council says that in the first month, the amount of recycling collected in South East Cornwall has increased by 12 per cent and the volume of rubbish has decreased by 44 per cent as compared to the same period last year
But some in the Tamar Valley said they’d not received the correct containment – and access has proved tricky for those with wheelie bins in some locations.
Cornwall Councillor for Calstock Dorothy Kirk said: “There have been some real difficulties which the council perhaps didn’t anticipate.The system is designed to meet the needs of people who live in towns and who have pavements. If you’re 150 feet off the road and up steps it can be an issue. I think Cornwall Council has tried to anticipate the need for the sacks, but a couple of places have been overlooked.“I’ve had to help a number of people – the officers are listening.”
Cllr Kirk adds that she really regrets the removal of recycling bins from car parks.
“For those living in flats it meant that they could dispose of recycling in smaller bits.”
In a statement, Cornwall Council said: “We’re really pleased to see how people have got on board with the way the new service works and our initial data is very promising.
“For the rollout so far there have been a few teething issues as we’re asking residents to get used to the new service and different days and weeks for recycling and rubbish collections. But these positive figures are testament to residents responding brilliantly to the changes we’ve asked them to make.”