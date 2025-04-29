A charity that makes sure perfectly good food doesn't go to waste and has helped to provide millions of meals to people who need them most says it urgently needs more space - or many people will go hungry.
FareShare South West takes food from Devon and Cornwall producers that doesn't make the grade for sale and then distributes it to organisations such as food banks, cooking co-operatives and breakfast clubs.
The charity says one in four children in the South West lives in poverty, while 4.6 million tons of 'good to eat' food goes to waste - enough for 10 billion meals.
The vast majority of surplus occurs before food even gets to the supermarket, so FareShare takes food directly from food producers and wholesalers.
FareShare South West CEO Lucy Bearn said food waste also has an impact on climate change.
"If food waste were a country, it would actually be the third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. Here in the UK, we are among the worst for redistributing surplus food, far behind the rest of Europe and even America.
"Healthy food is more expensive, and if you are someone who can't afford food this likely comes hand in hand with things such as poor housing and poor physical health,” she said.
There are 300 food and drink suppliers in Cornwall alone, and so far FareShare South West is working with just 15 of them.
Bex Tonks is CEO of St Ewe Free Range Eggs: "It costs the same to produce a small egg as a big one, but people don't want small ones. We need to make sure we find homes for all our eggs and being able to support FareShare, and be able to share the great nutrition from our eggs, is so vital," she said.
"Without FareShare South West, we would not be able to run our food co-ops. We would not be able to get fruit and veg at affordable prices for our members to be able to share and feed their families and feed their children," said Kelly Fritszche, organiser of Plymouth's food co-op.
Lucy Bearn added: "We need a bigger warehouse. We need more supporters to help us be part of what we already do, because what we already do is amazing, but we need to do more. We need the space. We need the surplus food. We need the partnership to make this work.”
In the last 12 months, FareShare South West has saved 1,700 tonnes of food from being binned and helped serve more than 4 million meals.
MP Luke Pollard said: "We have to deal with the fact that far too many of our young people are growing up in a world that locks them into a cycle where they are not able to grow properly, where health impacts the entirety of their life, where they are not able to learn properly. Breaking that cycle has to be our mission."