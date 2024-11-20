Filming of BBC’s detective drama set in South East Cornwall is taking place at Cox Tor on Dartmoor.
Amid ponies peacefully grazing on the turf is a mini-village of large trailers housing film location crews, make-up artists, sound and lighting staff and actors.
The filming is taking place at the same time as the cameras are whirring in a bistro on West Street, Tavistock.
The new series, due to hit TVs next year, was also filmed this summer in Duke Street, Tavistock, when series star Kris Marshall signed autographs and posed for photos for star-struck children and parents.
Beyond Paradise filming on Cox Tor. Photo by Chris Cottrell (Chris Cottrell)
