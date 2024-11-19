ONE of Tavistock’s newest businesses was shrouded in blackout material this week as filming continued for the BBC’s popular Beyond Paradise detective series.
Set staff scurried around busily, while security guards stood outside the 76 Bar and Kitchen on West Street with its windows temporarily covered to hide the filming inside.
Filming has been taking place all week at the location, which reopens each evening for trade. Meanwhile, crew caravans have been located at Tavistock College as temporary accommodation.
This is a repeat visit for the film crews because In August filming for Beyond Paradise – the spin-off series of Murder In Paradise – took place on Duke Street, Market Road and the pannier market, with families standing for hours waiting to glimpse their favourite stars. They were rewarded when the main star Kris Marshall broke from filming to chat, pose for photos and sign autographs.
The earlier filming included transforming an empty stationery shop into a bookshop and the rear of one of the shops fringing the outer pannier market became a bar merely for filming. Pepper Street, meanwhile was a busy actors’ make-up hub and Market Road was due to be the scene of a car crash storyline.
It was confirmed in May that the popular series will return for a third series filming in the South West with Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton, while a Christmas special is expected this year.