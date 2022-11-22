Bere Alston Trekkers members, Jim Medhurst and Christie Campbell took part in the Burrator Noir event on Saturday evening.
The event run by Wild Running offers a choice of two distances and contrasting terrain. There’s a 12-mile trail race and a 10k fast, flat road race around the reservoir with the start and finishes of both near to the Discovery Centre.
Both Jim and Christie opted for the 10k race and successfully navigated their way round the course in the dark as BATs do with Jim finishing in 9th place in a time of 44:36 and Christie finishing in 56:17.
Fellow Trekker Andy Cowden headed to North Wales to take part in the Conwy Half Marathon.
Voted as one of the top five most scenic Half Marathons in the United Kingdom, the race starts and finishes under the impressive shadow of Conwy Castle.
The race route takes you out and back to the Victorian seaside resort of Llandudno and essentially has only one hill in it although that hill in question is the Great Orme.
As you traversed the Orme you could see the mountain goats clinging to the rock sides from where they famously descended down into the centre of the town during the first pandemic lockdown. Also spotted by fellow runners were dolphins and seals in the waters below.
A field of 2,000 runners enjoyed sunny though cool conditions and Andy running in support of another runner finished in a time of 1:58:08.