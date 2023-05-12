A Bere Alston man has pleaded guilty to a range of offences including harassment, criminal damage, resisting arrest and assault.
Dean Paul Brockington, 25 of Bere Alston, pleaded guilty to the following at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on January 18 and April 11: harassment of a woman and causing £100 worth of damage to the front door of her property on December 7 2022, damaging walls and doors at the same property, using threatening words and behaviour which were racially aggravated and beating her on September 11 2022 and resisting an officer in the execution of her duty on Parkwood Road in Tavistock on December 8 2022.
The case has been adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. Brockington has been remanded on conditional bail until May 31, when he must attended Courtroom 2 of Plymouth Magistrates' Court. Conditions of this bail state he must not directly or indirectly contact the female victim except through a solicitor or social services, nor is he to enter the West Devon village where she lives in order to prevent interference with witnesses or otherwise obstruct the course of justice, whether in relation to the himself or any other person.