Dotty, celebrating 20 years of being a running coach, said: “I knew soon after the start that I would have a good race. Not only had I been training for months with Emma and Denise and did strength and conditioning sessions in the gym, but the sun was shining, it wasn’t windy and I felt really good. In the end I did it 19 minutes faster than last year. I feel really good about it and is a fitting way to mark my recovery which is ongoing.”