Bere Alston Britain in Bloom stage plant sale
Friday 25th November 2022 4:05 pm
Share
Bere Alston Parish Hall (Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Bere Alston Britain in Bloom are holding a plant sale and afternoon teas tomorrow afternoon (Saturday) to raise funds for next year’s entry.
The sale takes place in Bere Alston Parish Hall from 2 to 4pm. There will be second-hand garden tools and plants on sale along with tea and cakes.
The group celebrated gaining a Gold in the competition which rewards communities for creating garden spaces in their communities. They also won the Cox Cup for the best large village in the South West in the competition, their best-ever entry. The results were announced last month.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |