BERE Alston Bowls Club celebrated their 40th anniversary on Saturday, June 29.
The club invited five rinks from around the county, Tavistock, Devon Patrons, Lee Moor, Retired Civil Service and Plympton bowling clubs.
The afternoon opened with a friendly game of bowls.
During the half time break, speeches were made and the chairperson of the club, Paul Whitting, gave a brief history of the club.
Then long-time member Richard Hewitt unveiled a commemorative plaque to the founding members. This was followed by a cream tea then the match resumed, with a post-match barbecue in the evening.
Sue Williams, club member, said: “Thankfully the weather played ball. There were lots of visiting teams, and it was really good fun.”
“The cream tea in the middle was amazing, and so was the barbecue afterwards. It was so nice to see lots of people on the green.”
On Saturday, July 27, the club is staging a taster session from 10am until 2pm, for anyone young or old to come have a try.