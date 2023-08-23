MP for Torridge and West Devon Sir Geoffrey Cox is hosting 'Join Geoffrey' surgeries in Bere Alston and Princetown on Friday (August 25).
The first surgery will be held at Bere Alston Parish Hall on Station Road from 10.30am to 12pm and the second at the Princetown Community Centre on Tavistock Road from 3.30pm to 5pm. These sessions offer the opportunity for anyone in the constituency interested to meet their MP, pose questions or simply speak to Mr Cox about any issues that may be on your mind.