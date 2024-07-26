Highways teams are continuing as intensive a programme of road repairs in West Devon as the summer weather allows.
One of the black spots in Tavistock, pictured, is Drake Road at the junction with Kilworthy Hill.
Devon County Council highways has been resurfacing the area today and closed the area to traffic.
The county council has been criticised for its response to calls for some of the worst potholes to be repaired and received extra funding to tackle the scourge of motorists. The issue was even top of many voters’ concerns during the general election.
Potholes have been blamed for causing damage to cars and contributing to traffic collisions as drivers swerve to avoid them, while cyclists are particularly vulnerable to falling and being injured if they hit a hole.