THERE was great applause for Barnaby Dalton, aged just seven years, when he joined the band “Alley Katz”, on drums at Spreyton Fair on Saturday, June 15.

Barnaby played for a few numbers, some alongside his mother who sang with the band.

Children from Spreyton Primary School demonstrated Maypole dancing, performing two different dances. AQ 5155 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Spreyton Fair organisers and helpers, from left, Judith Talbot, Les Jewell, Antony Baglioni and right, Gill Archer, with, fourth left, Rt Rev Nicholas McKinnel, who opened the Fair. AQ 5168 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Barnaby was proficient and enthusiast and afterwards he said that he enjoyed taking part.

The Fair is usually held outside the parish church but, due to threatening weather, took place in marquees on the playing fields adjoining the Village Hall.

Eric Osborn-Hodge ran a Where in the World game, Kirsty Le Gros, having-a-go. AQ 5172 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Elton Hutchinson ran the coconut shy and he is pictured with his son Raffie after he won a coconut. AQ 5185 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Jean Gallop of Spreyton sold some of her crochet items at Spreyton Fair. AQ 5179 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

It was a day filled with fun, music and games and a good crowd went along.

Children from the village school demonstrated Maypole dancing after the grand opening by the Rt Rev Nicholas McKinnel.

Loo and Essie Hutchinson ran a drinks and sweets stall. AQ 5193 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

James Watts from the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Group took along display and talked to people about the organisation. AQ 5194 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Roger Cudlip served food at the Fair. AQ 5206 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

There was a pork barbecue, bar, stalls, craft exhibitions, dog show, family “It’s a Knockout”, raffle, tug-of-war and more.

There was a bell ringing competition at the parish church.

Barzotelli’s Gelato served ice creams at Spreyton Fair. AQ 5202 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Karen Gutans of Bow was selling some of her art at the Fair, some also in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity. AQ 5184 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Jane and Ken Hogg ran a stall of some of the many items from their historical collection which fascinated many who went along. AQ 5174 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )