Bethany Hancock- Baxter, daughter of Claire Chick, explains in the change.org petition that: “Despite her desperate pleas for protection from the police over a span of six months, relating to his abusive behavior and relentless stalking, the system failed to offer her the safety she desperately needed. Her murderer was eventually sentenced on 25th April 2025, but distressingly, he is currently serving time in a Category C prison in Aylesbury.”