FINANCIAL support is need to keep a 50-year-old arts centre running in Torridge.
The Plough at Torrington is seeking emergency funding of £60,000 or could close within months, Cllr Chris Bright (Lib Dem, Torrington) told members at a district council meeting.
The authority has provided £55,000 to the Plough since 2020.
In his motion to the council, which was approved, Cllr Bright asked members to see what support could be made, given the importance of the arts centre to the district.
“The Plough has already implemented a recovery strategy, but costs have increased while measures introduced to boost income, like grant applications, need longer to come to fruition,” he said.
Opening has been reduced to two days, redundancies had been made and there is now a data-led approach to programme planning so The Plough can offer what the community wants, like comedy and live music.
He said 18 months ago new “invigorated” management was introduced, tasked with creating “a robust recovery plan” to dig it out of the post-Covid blues.
This was starting to work as ticket sales have increased 35 per centre in the first three months of this year, but urgent help is needed while the plan becomes established.
“This is a vital hub for culture and creativity within Torridge. It is fundamental not only to the council’s vision for culture but to our economic strategy, ambitions for regeneration, and for the success of the Globe Hotel project next door for which government funding has just been achieved.”
Councillors will discuss the issue at a forthcoming community and resources committee.
Chair of trustees Fran Hardiman said: “The Plough has run at a loss for many years, which has been covered by dipping into reserves. These reserves are now very low and when equipment breaks or fails, it is difficult to fund replacements in a timely fashion.
“Our strategic changes are starting to bear fruit and the monthly accounts are beginning to show small surpluses. If TDC or the community can help us then this will help to stabilise our cash flow and provide a buffer for emergencies”.
CEO Emma Marston said The Plough is “the beating heart of our town.”
It offers a dynamic programme of events, runs a thriving youth theatre, and brings “joy and creativity to isolated communities”.
The Plough has raised over £65,000 to repair its building which is over 200 years old, and it has earned National Portfolio status from Arts Council England for the first time in its history in 2023 and secured a £360,000 grant over three years.
The Globe Hotel next door is set to undergo renovation to create high-quality accommodation, a new restaurant, and a bar and is part of a £20 million shot in the arm for community regeneration in Torridge.
Project leaders said it would benefit people who visited The Plough.
