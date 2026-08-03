Brass band musicians converged on the Okehampton area over the last weekend in July for Bandamonium.
The festival, which started five years ago with just five bands, this year boasted 28 brass bands from across the country.
Hosted by Hatherleigh Silver Band, the event saw the bands come together to play outside Hatherleigh Market on the Saturday evening, July 25, conducted by Hatherleigh’s Ed Keeley.
This followed an epic day of playing 142 concerts in Hatherleigh and at hostelries in Sheepwash, Northlew, Sourton, Okehampton, Sampford Courtenay, Spreyton, Whiddon Down and South Zeal. The bands were ferried between venues by coach.
The best band, as voted by the committee, was the Hatherleigh Silver Band, while the people’s choice was Liss Band. Adam Horn won the composition competition for his piece ‘In the Glow of the Starlit Sky’.
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