Tavistock South East ward independent councillor Adam Bridgewater has asked West Devon Borough Council planning officers to clarify apparent inconsistencies within the Green Hill planning application.
Having reviewed the application on the council’s online planning portal, Cllr Bridgewater says different documents appear to refer to different numbers of proposed homes, with figures ranging from around 40 to 65 dwellings.
He has asked officers to explain the discrepancies and confirm that the application documentation provides residents with a clear and accurate description of what is being proposed.
The details of the outline planning permission, 0491/26/OPA, is for up to 65 homes on land at SX 487 744 on the outskirts of Tavistock.
Full details can be found in the planning section of the WDBC website. The application has already attracted dozens of objections.
Cllr Bridgewater said:"Residents deserve to know exactly what they're being asked to comment on. I've asked officers to clarify these inconsistencies so everyone can have confidence in the planning process."
Cllr Bridgewater has also been working with West Devon Borough Council officers as well as fellow Tavistock councillors including Cllr Jeff Moody, to press for a comprehensive assessment of the cumulative impact that major housing developments could have on traffic across Tavistock.
Highways authority Devon County Council has in response started work on such a study.
This follows the county council’s recommendation that the Violet Lane planning application – a separate application for 143 homes on another greenfield site near the Green Hill site – should be refused on highway grounds, citing concerns over its traffic impact and the site's poor walking and cycling connections.
Cllr Bridgewater said: "Tavistock has no bypass, and our historic streets can only accommodate so much traffic. I'm pleased this assessment is now moving forward because planning decisions must be based on robust evidence."
The councillor said he would continue working closely with residents affected by both the Green Hill and Violet Lane proposals to make sure local residents’ concerns were heard.
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