Residents going on holiday are being advised to take extra precautions as burglars strike in a town where the crime is normally rare.
There has been a spike in break-ins in Tavistock with opportunistic burglars picking on houses where the owners are away and escaping with cash and jewellery.
The surge in burglaries has coincided with the recent hot weather with police reporting burglaries exploiting doors and windows left open to cool houses.
The area targeted by thieves is in the south east of Tavistock with a cluster off Whitchurch Road, including Newtake Road and Church Lea in the past two weeks.
Sgt Tom Ottley, neighbourhood policing team manager, said: “We are investigating a series of dwelling burglaries in the Tavistock in recent days.
“Please can all residents be vigilant towards the security of their own premises/outbuildings and keep an eye on vulnerable neighbours. During hot weather, leaving doors and windows open or unlocked can present an opportunity for your property to be accessed.
“Report any suspicious behaviour to police on 999 if people are present at the time or 101, if there is no immediate risk, so that we can build information and intelligence to prevent further crime and bring offenders to justice.”
West Devon borough councillor Cllr Adam Bridgewater (South East Tavistock) said: “It’s rare to have burglaries in Tavistock and is of great concern. The burglars are picking on people who are on holiday and somehow they find that out. Maybe they know through social media, so people need to be careful and also when it’s hot, to keep doors and windows shut. There are a lot of older residents in the area who are particularly vulnerable, so neighbours can keep an eye open.”
He has also warned Whitchurch Golf Club to ensure its trophies are secured as the record price of silver and gold makes them more attractive to thieves.
A new Neighbourhood Watch scheme has been launched in the affected area, leading to a rise in security such as doorbell cameras and burglar alarms.
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