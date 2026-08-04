Diversions are currently in place in Princetown on weekdays to allow patching work to be carried out on Tavistock Road, B3357, in the village centre.
Contractors are working from the B3212 junction past Dartmoor Prison up to the T-junction. This stretch will be closed from 7am to 5pm on weekdays until Tuesday, August 11.
During the work, which started on Monday, August 3, a diversion route is in place from Rendlestone Cross via Two Bridges.
In a letter to local residents, Devon Highways explained: “There will be gatemen on site who will be glad to assist with access queries. Some delays should be expected. Access for emergency vehicles will always be maintained.”
The highways authority says the work will improve safety.
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