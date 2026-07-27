An acclaimed all-male choir is performing its eccentric brand of singing storytelling in Plymouth on their UK tour.
The Spooky Men’s Chorale is marking 25 years of recording their irreverent entertainment with a concert on Saturday, August 1 in The Quad Theatre, Marjon University, Plymouth.
The singers describe themselves as a genial scrum of bearded fellows who have performed 1,000 gigs, produced eight albums and conducted 14 tours of the UK and Europe.
They are inspired by the Georgian choirs of the Caucasian Mountains and claim to have singlehandedly redefined men’s singing in ‘celebrating and mocking’ masculinity with ‘charming stupidity and tenderness’.
A preview says: “Each show is journey rich with theatrical and storytelling elements, but what is most notable is the humanity that is evoked.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.