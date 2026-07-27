Tribute has been paid to a motorcyclist who died following a collision near Yelverton last month.
Brady Edwards, 67, from Barnstaple, was seriously injured after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A386 on Friday, June 5.
Sadly, he passed away in hospital ten days later.
His family have now paid tribute to him, saying: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the emergency services and medical staff who helped Brady.
“Brady was a soulmate to his loving wife for 43 years and he will be terribly missed. He was also a loving father to two daughters and three grandchildren. He was our complete rock as a family and will be deeply missed by us all. I should also like to take this opportunity to ask that we are now left in peace to come to terms with his passing.”
Officers are continuing to investigate the collision which happened near to the turning for Buckland Abbey around 12.30pm on June 5.
Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to get in touch via the force website or by calling 101, quoting log number 297 of 05/06/26.
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