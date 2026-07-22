A motorcyclist was injured in a crash at Yelverton roundabout on Wednesday afternoon (July 22).
Drivers approaching Yelverton roundabout from all directions were being advised to avoid the area.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on Plymouth Road, Horrabridge, at around 2.55pm. Emergency services are at the scene and one person is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
It is believed a motorbike rider was hurt after falling from his bike in the impact.